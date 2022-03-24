Contact Troubleshooters
Child wounded in overnight shooting

Louisville Metro police say the March 24, 2022 shooting of a 12-year-old boy at this home in...
Louisville Metro police say the March 24, 2022 shooting of a 12-year-old boy at this home in the 700 block of W. Hill Street was accidental.(Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering following a shooting early Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Hill Street. Following the shooting, Louisville Metro police say someone was trying to take the child to a hospital, but stopped on Broadway. The boy is now at Norton Children’s Hospital undergoing treatment. LMPD believe the boy will survive.

Police say the shooting was an accident.

“I always tell people when you are handling a weapon - whether it’s negligent or malicious - the result is always the same,” said LMPD Major Corey Robinson in a warning for anyone with a gun. “So we think this may be accidental so it’s imperative if you have a firearm you have to lock up your weapons. Get a lockbox.”

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

