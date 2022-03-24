Child wounded in overnight shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering following a shooting early Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Hill Street. Following the shooting, Louisville Metro police say someone was trying to take the child to a hospital, but stopped on Broadway. The boy is now at Norton Children’s Hospital undergoing treatment. LMPD believe the boy will survive.

Police say the shooting was an accident.

“I always tell people when you are handling a weapon - whether it’s negligent or malicious - the result is always the same,” said LMPD Major Corey Robinson in a warning for anyone with a gun. “So we think this may be accidental so it’s imperative if you have a firearm you have to lock up your weapons. Get a lockbox.”

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

