Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb have ordered flags flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

The announcement follows an order issued on Wednesday by the President of the United States.

Albright was the first female secretary of state and was chosen to be the top diplomat back in 1996. She died of cancer on Wednesday at 84 years old.

Flags at state buildings in Kentucky and Indiana should be lowered at half staff and should remain at half staff until sunset on March 27.

Individuals, businesses and organizations are also encouraged to participate in lowering their flags in tribute.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.