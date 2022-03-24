Contact Troubleshooters
Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the...
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)(Sait Serkan Gurbuz | AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Indiana governor Eric Holcomb have ordered flags flown at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

The announcement follows an order issued on Wednesday by the President of the United States.

Albright was the first female secretary of state and was chosen to be the top diplomat back in 1996. She died of cancer on Wednesday at 84 years old.

Flags at state buildings in Kentucky and Indiana should be lowered at half staff and should remain at half staff until sunset on March 27.

Individuals, businesses and organizations are also encouraged to participate in lowering their flags in tribute.

