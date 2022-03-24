Contact Troubleshooters
KDF announces date, routes of 2022 touring parade

(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival wants you to line the streets as the Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade comes to your neighborhood.

The touring parade will take place on Saturday, April 2 and will travel through more than 30 neighborhoods in Louisville and Jefferson County.

The parade will leave the Kentucky Exposition Center at 9 a.m. making its way through the Taylor-Berry neighborhood and North Shively area to Zoeller Pump Company for the official start at 10 a.m.

Between 10 a.m. and Noon, the parade will travel through the Hallmark, Park DuValle, Parkland, Chickasaw, Shawnee, and Russell neighborhoods.

From Noon to 2 p.m., it’s expected to be in the Parkland, California, Limerick, Old Louisville, Smoketown/Shelby Park, Germantown, Highlands, Tyler Park, Deer Park, Belknap, and Hayfield Dundee neighborhoods.

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., look for the parade in the Bashford Manor, Newburg, Highview, Okolona, and Auburndale neighborhoods.

The touring parade will wrap up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with visits to the Kenwood Hills, Iroquois Park, Cloverleaf, Hazelwood, Beechmont, and Highland Park neighborhoods before returning to the fairgrounds to disperse.

The touring parade will take place rain or shine. KDF says the exact time the touring parade will arrive in each area will depend on traffic and logistics as it moves through the Metro.

The parade will be traveling around 15 mph as it travels in each area.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

