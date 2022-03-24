Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Ky. man gets double lung transplant after months-long COVID-19 battle

Victor Gonzales Villatoro is now the sixth COVID-19 patient to receive this procedure at UK...
Victor Gonzales Villatoro is now the sixth COVID-19 patient to receive this procedure at UK Healthcare. His doctors credit their teamwork and even more, Villatoro’s fighting spirit.(UK Healthcare)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks in a coma, a central Kentucky man is finally going home, and he’s leaving the hospital with a new set of lungs.

Victor Gonzales Villatoro is now the sixth COVID-19 patient to receive this procedure at UK Healthcare. His doctors credit their teamwork and even more, Villatoro’s fighting spirit.

“Today, he walked out of the hospital. And he showed us that this could be done,” said Dr. Sravanthi Nandavaram.

Five months ago, Villatoro’s family was told he had almost no chance of survival. He was hospitalized in October. Admitted with COVID-19, the disease had ravaged his lungs.

“It’s his wife who had to make the tough decision. She gave us the permission to put him on ECMO and do the lung transplant evaluation,” Dr. Nandavaram said.

Dr. Nandavaram, the medical director of the lung transplant program at UK Healthcare, said Villatoro was in a coma for months, while doctors waited to see if his body could ever get strong enough to be considered for a transplant.

Eight weeks later, Villatoro woke up. He started doing physical therapy and rehab, and eventually got on the transplant list at the end of December. The best news of all came two months later.

“We kept looking for lungs and finally he got an offer and he got transplanted on March 1,” Dr. Nandavaram said.

Villatoro is only the sixth COVID-19 patient to receive a double lung transplant at UK. The first ever in the country was done in August of 2021. Since then, Dr. Nandavaram says Villatoro now joins a community of just a little more than 3,000 people who have gone through the same experience.

“He gets to go home. He is off of the machines. He’s not on oxygen. He gets to spend the rest of his life with his family,” Dr. Nandavaram said.

Villatoro’s life will be forever altered, taking pills daily and countless more doctor visits.

“But he said it’s worth it, whatever he does, to be with his wife and his kids,” Dr. Nandavaram said.

Villatoro will spend the next two weeks at Cardinal Hill for rehab, then he’ll make regular visits at the UK Healthcare clinic.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in...
LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas
One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in...
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close
Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19 (left) and Aries Taylor, 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Two indicted on federal charges in separate carjackings
Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park...
Silver Alert for Fort Wayne girl canceled

Latest News

Providence High School Boy's Basketball prepares for potentially their first state title
Providence High School preps for state basketball title game Saturday
Bills that passed in the House and are waiting to be heard in the Senate include sports...
Ky. Senate continues to pass key bills as legislative session gets closer to end
The Louisville skyline is seen in the distance from the Indiana side of the Ohio River. In the...
FORECAST: Evening showers before Saturday flurries
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, March 25, 2022
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash Friday morning in Harrison County was...
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation