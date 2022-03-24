Contact Troubleshooters
Legislative move could shift power from JCPS board to superintendent

Senate Bill 1 would amend KRS 160.345 to give superintendents complete control over “day to day operations.”
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late-session move is underway in the Kentucky legislature to give Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio more power over the day-to-day operations of JCPS.

The change, however, would come at the expense of the JCPS Board of Education. The surprise came in the form of a substitute in a Kentucky House committee.

“Why are we only going to do it in one school district in Kentucky versus all the school districts in Kentucky?” JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter asked Thursday.

Senate Bill 1 would amend KRS 160.345 to give superintendents complete control over “day to day operations.” It would also give them control over expenditures up to $250,000, more than 10 times more than currently allowed by school boards in Kentucky.

The legislation would also limit how often publicly-elected school boards like the JCPS Board of Education could meet.

”It’s a corporate coup of our education system that they’re trying essentially to throw out the results of the elections that parents, voters, taxpayers have come to,” JCPS District 2 Board member Chris Kolb said.

Pollio said he did not learn of the legislation until Tuesday when he was unveiling the district’s new student assignment plan. Not specifically rejecting the idea of more authority, Pollio criticized the legislative move as not “good governance.”

”So if that’s going to be debated,” Pollio said, “it needs to be done the right way like we’re doing student assignment, which is talk about it, get public input, get feedback. My thing, too, is I respect locally held elections, and that’s what our Board of Education is and we have to respect that as a community.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

