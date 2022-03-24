Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD completes 20 percent of Hillard Heintze improvement recommendations

On Wednesday, Chief Erika Shields updated the Public Safety Committee on the department’s progress for improvement recommendations from the Chicago-based risk m
By Tori Gessner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In January 2021, the Louisville Metro Police Department received 102 improvement recommendations from the Chicago-based risk management firm, Hillard Heintze. On Wednesday, Chief Erika Shields updated the Public Safety Committee on the department’s progress.

“I will say it all day long, we have our work cut out for us, and by no means are we satisfied,” Shields told the committee.

Shields said the first challenge has been recruiting. LMPD hoped to rehire former officers, but the 12-hour overnight shift they’d be required to work is a deterrent, according to Shields.

She told the committee the department is now offering hiring and sign-on bonuses, moving stipends, and more competitive salaries to hopefully recruit experienced officers from other departments to LMPD.

The department is working with an advertising company that posted a billboard in Atlanta, Shields’ former department, to draw officers.

The department needs at least 200 more officers, which Shields hopes to have on the force by fiscal year 2025.

In addition, Shields discussed forming an accountability improvement bureau, which will oversee the police academy to help with training. The department will hire a higher-education professional and curriculum writers who will write new policies and review old ones.

“We recognize that as police, we’re really good at being cops, but the teaching and education is a whole different skill set,” Shields said.

The Hillard Heintze report also recommended LMPD improve its review process after incidents like officer-involved shootings occur.

LMPD will create a performance review board made up of officers’ peers, plus someone from the shooting range, the training academy, and a psychologist who will review job performance after a critical incident occurs and offer feedback immediately, versus the current procedure where officers wait for a lengthy investigation to close.

“If they’ve made a decision that is not aligned with training, we have to understand what drove them to make that decision other than just a training deficiency,” Shields said as she explained why a psychologist would be on the board.

In addition, the department will hire civilians to audit body camera video, police reports, and warrants to identify any “concerning patterns of behavior” before they become a larger problem.

LMPD has implemented 20 percent of Hillard Heintze’s recommendations, and it has nearly 58 percent of the recommendations in progress.

“I don’t feel that anything is just to check a box,” Shields said. “It has a place in modern-day, best-in-practice policing.”

As far as violent crime, Shields told the committee she “isn’t happy,” especially after the city saw six homicides this past weekend.

All of this year’s homicides were shootings, and Shields said officers have seized 11 percent more illegal guns off the streets.

“The homicides are going at such a clip it’s just not defensible,” Shields said. “We’re doing a lot right, but we absolutely have an enormous amount of work ahead of us.”

Louisville Metro spent nearly $190,000 hiring Hillard Heintze to conduct the review and compile the report. It’s unclear how much LMPD’s improvements will cost.

The department is tracking its progress online here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

