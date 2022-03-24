LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a suspect involved in a police chase on Wednesday morning after the suspect runs out of gas on I-64.

Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in LMPD’s 3rd Division, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The vehicle was later found on the intersection of 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway in the Algonquin neighborhood.

After confirming the vehicle matched the stolen vehicle in question, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over before the suspect fled the scene.

Ellis said the police chased the suspect vehicle through multiple LMPD divisions before it ran out of gas on I-64 East near Blankenbaker Parkway.

Police were able to detain the suspect without further incident. The suspect’s identity has not been released, and charges are unknown at the time of writing.

LMPD continues its investigation into the incident.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.