Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in...
LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas
One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in...
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close
Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19 (left) and Aries Taylor, 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Two indicted on federal charges in separate carjackings
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted...
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation

Latest News

Students, teachers, and parents are rightfully excited.
Providence High School preps for state basketball title game Saturday
FILE - Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — noted...
High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Road 135 at the Quarry Road intersection.
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation
After two years, NULU is bringing back the goats for NULU Bock Fest and Wurst Fest on March 26.
Have a goat time as NULU Bock Fest returns
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US to call for new UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test