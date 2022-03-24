Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Metro Council committee passes resolution looking to remove tolls in Kentucky, So. Indiana

Louisville Metro Council's Public Works Committee passed a resolution urging Govs. Andy Beshear and Eric Holcomb to direct federal infrastructure funding to the
By Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council’s Public Works Committee has passed a resolution calling for Govs. Andy Beshear and Eric Holcomb to direct federal infrastructure funding to the Ohio River Bridges Project.

The committee’s goal is to use the funding to eliminate the tolls on the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges.

“All I know is that we can ask, raise the issue, have the conversation and hope for some relief,” Metro Council President David James said.

The impetus for the committee’s resolution came when Gov. Beshear announced he and Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine had earmarked federal infrastructure funds to help rebuild the Brent Spence Bridge between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

The Ohio River Bridges Project was completed in 2016.

James said as of December 31, 2020, the tolls collected from the project totaled $386.9 million.

“In Northern Kentucky there’s an announcement, ‘Oh, there’s federal funds and we’re going to give you that bridge for free,’” Metro Council President David James said. “And so, we’re kind of like, ‘Well, what about our citizens here?’”

WAVE News talked to several drivers Wednesday who said eliminating the tolls would be a major relief from their monthly bills.

“We go across the bridge at least twice a day Monday through Friday,” Indiana resident Ryan Spitznagel said. “That’s two [times], four [times] at (the Louisville Assembly Plant) on Fern Valley Road and back. So, it’s at least twice a day.”

“I think, dropping it, you might see an increase in people maybe deciding to go to school on that side of the river, or decide to, ‘Hey, I might actually pursue a career on the other side,’” Louisville resident Kesley Moorefield said. “There’s people that have not even pursued careers because of it being on different sides of the river because of that toll.”

The resolution passed out of Metro’s Public Works Committee 6-1, with Councilman Ackerson being the lone ‘no’ vote.

The resolution now moves to the ‘Old Business’ section of the next Metro Council agenda.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in...
LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas
One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in...
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close
Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19 (left) and Aries Taylor, 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Two indicted on federal charges in separate carjackings
Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park...
Silver Alert for Fort Wayne girl canceled

Latest News

Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road
Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany...
New Albany traffic stop attempt leads to person dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany...
New Albany traffic stop attempt leads to person dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified