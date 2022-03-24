Metro Council committee passes resolution looking to remove tolls in Kentucky, So. Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council’s Public Works Committee has passed a resolution calling for Govs. Andy Beshear and Eric Holcomb to direct federal infrastructure funding to the Ohio River Bridges Project.

The committee’s goal is to use the funding to eliminate the tolls on the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges.

“All I know is that we can ask, raise the issue, have the conversation and hope for some relief,” Metro Council President David James said.

The impetus for the committee’s resolution came when Gov. Beshear announced he and Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine had earmarked federal infrastructure funds to help rebuild the Brent Spence Bridge between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

The Ohio River Bridges Project was completed in 2016.

James said as of December 31, 2020, the tolls collected from the project totaled $386.9 million.

“In Northern Kentucky there’s an announcement, ‘Oh, there’s federal funds and we’re going to give you that bridge for free,’” Metro Council President David James said. “And so, we’re kind of like, ‘Well, what about our citizens here?’”

WAVE News talked to several drivers Wednesday who said eliminating the tolls would be a major relief from their monthly bills.

“We go across the bridge at least twice a day Monday through Friday,” Indiana resident Ryan Spitznagel said. “That’s two [times], four [times] at (the Louisville Assembly Plant) on Fern Valley Road and back. So, it’s at least twice a day.”

“I think, dropping it, you might see an increase in people maybe deciding to go to school on that side of the river, or decide to, ‘Hey, I might actually pursue a career on the other side,’” Louisville resident Kesley Moorefield said. “There’s people that have not even pursued careers because of it being on different sides of the river because of that toll.”

The resolution passed out of Metro’s Public Works Committee 6-1, with Councilman Ackerson being the lone ‘no’ vote.

The resolution now moves to the ‘Old Business’ section of the next Metro Council agenda.

