Paintsville photographer’s ‘paper pixels’ pay tribute to Chris Stapleton

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A traveling photographer from Paintsville spent the last year of the pandemic diving into a project inspired by country creatives.

After seeing Letcher County’s “Post-it Picasso,” Tyler Watts’ work with mosaic Muppet murals, Shawn Cole wanted to bring a similar idea to life for the people of Paintsville.

“But I needed to give it some kind of hometown flavor,” Cole said.

With a twist on the medium, and using the knowledge of a photographer, Cole decided to pay tribute to a popular musician with roots in the region.

“And we’ve got tons of great musicians around here. And the great thing, you know, Chris is putting focus back on Eastern Kentucky,” said Cole. “I think he has ignited the fire in country music around here again. Like, he’s really been a catalyst for musicians, saying ‘Hey. This guy made it.’ Maybe, you know, start making them hungry.”

Muse secured, Cole used photoshop to create a 6-color photo of Chris Stapleton, before creating a wooden grid to start the process- using each square to represent a photographic pixel. After weighing the idea of using guitar picks for the piece, he found an answer that offered more promise. Ordering more than enough square stickers, he started placing them on two boards, by hand, pixel by pixel.

“But it’s relaxing, at the same time, of going through and seeing progress. Like, that was one of the coolest things. You get to start seeing stuff pop out that wasn’t there before,” he said.

The process, which has been in the works for one year, is now at its end. And with more than 25,200 stickers, “The Traveller” was born.

He said it was a project that provided clarity, focus, and an outlet when he needed it most- creating a literal reminder that the messes and little pieces are all part of the bigger picture. So, sometimes you just have to step back and take it in.

“If they’re this close, they’re like, ‘What is this?’ But when they walk around, they say, ‘Oh my gosh. I was right next to that. I didn’t even know what that was.’ It’s like the fog is lifting off and you’re finally seeing, you know, the trees,” he said.

Cole plans to frame and display the piece in the weeks to come, hoping to find it a space where people can view it the way he intended.

