Silver Alert for Fort Wayne girl canceled

Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park...
Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon.(Staff)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Silver Alert issued for a Fort Wayne girl has been canceled.

PREVIOUS:

Officers are searching for a young girl after she was reported missing Wednesday evening. Authorities added more urgency to the case when they issued a silver alert later in the evening.

Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park. She is described as being four feet tall with brown hair and a ponytail. She was wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans and a pink and gray backpack.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Riddle to notify them. Officers can be reached at (260)427-1222 or by calling 911.

Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park on...
Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park on Wednesday afternoon.(FWPD)

