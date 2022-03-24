Silver Alert for Fort Wayne girl canceled
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Silver Alert issued for a Fort Wayne girl has been canceled.
PREVIOUS:
Officers are searching for a young girl after she was reported missing Wednesday evening. Authorities added more urgency to the case when they issued a silver alert later in the evening.
Police said 9-year-old Autumn Riddle was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 on Maumee Avenue near Memorial Park. She is described as being four feet tall with brown hair and a ponytail. She was wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans and a pink and gray backpack.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen Riddle to notify them. Officers can be reached at (260)427-1222 or by calling 911.
