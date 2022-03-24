Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/24

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Windy with some sunshine for a few hours before downpours pop back on the radar this afternoon.

Those showers will ease back to pockets of drizzle overnight.

A stronger push of colder air punches in late Friday Afternoon/Evening with more showers with some ice pellets mixed in.

As the air gets colder overnight into early Saturday, some of showers could mix with or even change to some wet snow. This would most likely be closer to Cincy than to Louisville and other than PERHAPS a brief sticking to elevated objects, no issues with this as the temps are marginal as it is and the ground is certainly warm. The chilly air will be the headline for the weekend.

We need a warm front to change that and that idea may be a struggle through at least Tuesday. Better chance to get the warm front in here Wednesday but just as we welcome it to town, rain chances go back up.

That time of the year!

