Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Transgender athlete bill receives final passage, heads to Gov. Beshear

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky is now on the way to the governor.

Senate Bill 83 received final passage in the Senate early Thursday evening. It’s already passed the House.

Supporters said it protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.
Huge fight at Ballard involved at least one parent
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted...
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
Valley Station couple gives up fight to keep disc golf course open

Latest News

Many students were emotional while watching the performance.
Louisville high school students get a realistic lesson on drunk driving
77-year-old retiree rejoins the workforce.
77-year-old retiree hits the workforce again
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy to start the weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning March 26th, 2022
Louisville held a rally at Metro Hall to show support for the country of Ukraine and relief...
‘I would tell them I love them’: Louisville holds rally in support of Ukraine