Two indicted on federal charges in separate carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has returned indictments against two Louisville men in different carjacking cases.

In one case, Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19, is accused of carjacking a vehicle in Louisville on October 26, 2021. During the carjacking, the indictment says Mayorga-Sanchez shot a minor.

Mayorga-Sanchez is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on state charges for the November 8, 2021 armed robberies of the Home Depot on Preston Highway and a Valero convenience store on Terry Road. He will be arraigned in federal court once he is transferred from state custody.

The second suspect indicted, Aries Taylor, 18, is charged with carjacking in Louisville on September 19, 2021. He is currently in federal custody and made an initial court appearance yesterday.

A media release announcing the indictments says they were the result of a joint federal and local initiative to investigate and prosecute carjackings in Louisville.

