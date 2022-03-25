Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

City announces additional efforts to clear abandoned cars

City has towed 267 abandoned cars this year. Hundreds await towing.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old was shot playing with a group of kids in an abandoned car on Tuba Drive, near Cane Run Road, earlier this week.

Now Louisville said it’s making progress on getting these cars off the roads.

Abandoned cars have been the subject of two WAVE Troubleshooter investigations both looking into the number of complaints and the lack of city progress on the issue.

PREVIOUS STORIES

New contracts have been signed for temporary storage facilities and plans to hire more tow truck drivers as well to keep removing these piles of junk from city streets, the city said.

LMPD said it has towed 267 cars from Louisville streets since the beginning of the year, and an auction company has been holding twice a month auctions to help clear the backlog in the city impound lot.

They’ve also hired an appraiser to help them decide which cars to scrap and which cars to put up for auction, helping LMPD manage the city inventory.

When WAVE last reported, there were 3,000 cars stuffed in the impound lot, far beyond its capacity of 1,800.

The tow lot is down to 1,250 right now.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD chief Erika Shields said there is still work to do.

The city is now barcoding vehicles it tows to help it manage inventory, and has contracted with another insurance auction company to use its storage facilities.

Shields said these cars need to be removed.

“It is a true hazard for communities when cars start to get stripped and people take the tires and catalytic converters, it goes on cement blocks,” Shields said. “When you have children playing in a neighborhood, you don’t need cars on cement blocks.”

The Metro Council approved money for the city to open a temporary lot in Shively.

So far, LMPD said they haven’t had to use it and seemed to suggest opening that lot would be a last resort.

LMPD said it’s towing about 30 cars a day. They said there are several hundred waiting to be towed from city streets as well.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.
Huge fight at Ballard involved at least one parent
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted...
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
Valley Station couple gives up fight to keep disc golf course open

Latest News

Racing Louisville soccer player Taylor Otto, Quest Nutrition give $25,000 donation to Dare to Care Food Bank
Iroquois Library invited the community to gather for a free tree and plant giveaway on Saturday.
Iroquois Library invites community to free tree and plant giveaway
Louisville held a rally at Metro Hall to show support for the country of Ukraine and relief...
‘I would tell them I love them’: Louisville holds rally in support of Ukraine
Louisville held a rally at Metro Hall to show support for the country of Ukraine and relief...
‘I would tell them I love them’: Louisville holds rally in support of Ukraine
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
Valley Station couple gives up fight to keep disc golf course open