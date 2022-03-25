City announces additional efforts to clear abandoned cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old was shot playing with a group of kids in an abandoned car on Tuba Drive, near Cane Run Road, earlier this week.

Now Louisville said it’s making progress on getting these cars off the roads.

Abandoned cars have been the subject of two WAVE Troubleshooter investigations both looking into the number of complaints and the lack of city progress on the issue.

New contracts have been signed for temporary storage facilities and plans to hire more tow truck drivers as well to keep removing these piles of junk from city streets, the city said.

LMPD said it has towed 267 cars from Louisville streets since the beginning of the year, and an auction company has been holding twice a month auctions to help clear the backlog in the city impound lot.

They’ve also hired an appraiser to help them decide which cars to scrap and which cars to put up for auction, helping LMPD manage the city inventory.

When WAVE last reported, there were 3,000 cars stuffed in the impound lot, far beyond its capacity of 1,800.

The tow lot is down to 1,250 right now.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD chief Erika Shields said there is still work to do.

The city is now barcoding vehicles it tows to help it manage inventory, and has contracted with another insurance auction company to use its storage facilities.

Shields said these cars need to be removed.

“It is a true hazard for communities when cars start to get stripped and people take the tires and catalytic converters, it goes on cement blocks,” Shields said. “When you have children playing in a neighborhood, you don’t need cars on cement blocks.”

The Metro Council approved money for the city to open a temporary lot in Shively.

So far, LMPD said they haven’t had to use it and seemed to suggest opening that lot would be a last resort.

LMPD said it’s towing about 30 cars a day. They said there are several hundred waiting to be towed from city streets as well.

