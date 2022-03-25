Colobus monkey at Louisville Zoo returned to exhibit after escaping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo said one of its Colobus monkeys has been safely returned to his exhibit after he escaped on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, Rajesh the Colobus monkey was seen a few feet away outside of his exhibit space by a zookeeper, according to a release.

The zoo said Colobus monkeys are considered non-dangerous and there were no threats to safety of the Louisville Zoo’s guests, staff or other animals.

Guests were redirected away from the exhibit to allow staff to focus on getting Raz back into his exhibit. The zoo staff established a perimeter and were able to get Rajesh returned around 11:30 a.m.

The zoo said Rajesh’s escape was due to a failure of a small transfer chute panel. Repairs are being made at this time.

“The safety of our animals, guests and staff is our top priority,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a release. “Colobus monkeys do not pose any danger to humans, and Raj was not at any risk during his short venture outside of his exhibit space. Our team undergoes extensive training for emergency situations that may arise, and I am proud of our team’s swift work to return Raj to his exhibit space safely.”

Rajesh is one of three Colobus monkeys in the exhibit, along with Sheldon and Leonard. Colubus monkeys are known for their black and white color and flowing white tails.

