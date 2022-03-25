Contact Troubleshooters
Colobus monkey at Louisville Zoo returned to exhibit after escaping

Rajesh the Colobus monkey was seen a few feet away outside of his exhibit space by a zookeeper,...
Rajesh the Colobus monkey was seen a few feet away outside of his exhibit space by a zookeeper, according to a release.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo said one of its Colobus monkeys has been safely returned to his exhibit after he escaped on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, Rajesh the Colobus monkey was seen a few feet away outside of his exhibit space by a zookeeper, according to a release.

The zoo said Colobus monkeys are considered non-dangerous and there were no threats to safety of the Louisville Zoo’s guests, staff or other animals.

Guests were redirected away from the exhibit to allow staff to focus on getting Raz back into his exhibit. The zoo staff established a perimeter and were able to get Rajesh returned around 11:30 a.m.

The zoo said Rajesh’s escape was due to a failure of a small transfer chute panel. Repairs are being made at this time.

“The safety of our animals, guests and staff is our top priority,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a release. “Colobus monkeys do not pose any danger to humans, and Raj was not at any risk during his short venture outside of his exhibit space. Our team undergoes extensive training for emergency situations that may arise, and I am proud of our team’s swift work to return Raj to his exhibit space safely.”

Rajesh is one of three Colobus monkeys in the exhibit, along with Sheldon and Leonard. Colubus monkeys are known for their black and white color and flowing white tails.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted...
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
Iroquois Library invited the community to gather for a free tree and plant giveaway on Saturday.
Louisville held a rally at Metro Hall to show support for the country of Ukraine and relief...
Louisville held a rally at Metro Hall to show support for the country of Ukraine and relief...
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
