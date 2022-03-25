FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy to start the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold and windy today with wind chills in the 30s Saturday

A big warm-up is on the way for next week with another taste of spring

Active weather returns mid-week as our next system brings shower and storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold and blustery Saturday is in the works as high temperatures only warm into the middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day. A few flurries are possible through late morning, these will stay mainly northeast of Louisville.

A freeze is likely Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 20s in most spots. Cover up and blooms or flowering trees that you don’t want damaged!

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s across the region.

Cloudy skies Sunday Night with the risk to drop to the freezing mark there once again.

