Huge fight at Ballard involved at least one parent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police was called to respond to a huge fight at Ballard High School on Wednesday after school, both LMPD and JCPS confirmed.

Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.

The videos showed a large crowd and students fighting. At least one parent was involved in the fighting, JCPS confirmed.

Some of the videos take place outside of the school, others show incidents from the inside.

In the videos of the crowd outside, only a few adults can be seen trying to control the situation, prompting the question, where was JCPS security?

The district said the security team called LMPD because they were too far from Ballard to respond.

LMPD confirmed it took them nine minutes to respond. By the time they got there, they said, the crowd had dispersed.

JCPS security arrived one hour later, the district said.

Christopher 2X, a local youth activist, said the district is playing with fire, especially since the violence among teens is worse than ever.

“This could have segued into an outburst of gunplay, and then what would the conversation be?” he said.

Two students are being disciplined, the district said. More may be as well.

