TBI locates missing 1-year-old from Franklin, non-custodial father still at large

An AMBER Alert has been canceled for the missing baby from Franklin, Tennessee.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an AMBER Alert for the missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Sharles is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840.

