UofL women’s basketball team heads to Sweet 16 in Wichita

The Cardinals left campus to travel to Wichita, Kan. to play the Tennessee Vols in the Sweet 16.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team took off for Kansas on Thursday afternoon, continuing their NCAA tournament run.

The team won the first two rounds in front of a home crowd inside the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals face the Vols this Saturday at 3 p.m.

House Bill 139 would legalize medical marijuana, and House Bill 606 would legalize sports...
