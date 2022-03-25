UofL women’s basketball team heads to Sweet 16 in Wichita

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team took off for Kansas on Thursday afternoon, continuing their NCAA tournament run.

The Cardinals left campus to travel to Wichita, Kan. to play the Tennessee Vols in the Sweet 16.

The team won the first two rounds in front of a home crowd inside the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals face the Vols this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.