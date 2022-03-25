Valley Station couple gives up fight to keep disc golf course open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an old adage that says you can’t fight City Hall, and Valley Station couple Roger and Vivian Wyatt have determined that it’s most likely true.

In 2016, the couple invited anyone who was interested to come by and play some disc golf on a course they had set up in their backyard, later naming it the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course. As more people came, they donated money, and the course was expanded onto adjacent Metro Sewer District property.

In October 2021, the city shut down the course in response to an anonymous complaint, threatening fines for code violations.

“We received a complaint from a neighbor and sent a zoning officer out to the property,” Caitlin Bowling, the communications manager for Louisville Forward, said. “The officer found that the disc golf course was operating without the proper approvals.”

The city is now requiring a conditional use permit and the Wyatts have decided they are better off staying closed. They object to the cost of obtaining a required survey and the lack of assurances from the city that they would be successful in obtaining the permit.

“Once we go to the board, there’s going to be regulations we’re going to have to meet,” Vivian Wyatt said. “Who knows what those will be? They may want us to replace all of the stairs and steps out there, who knows?”

The Wyatts said guests were never turned away, and they never charged admission. They said the course was recognized as one of the top 100 disc courses in the world and that the popularity of the course also grew during COVID. It was a rare group recreational activity that allowed for social distancing.

Fans of the course said Friday that they feel like they’re losing part of their family.

”I’ve helped with the fundraisers they have here,” disc golfer Christopher Barnett said. “I mean, I put my heart into this course with the owners, so it’s like taking a part of me away losing this course.”

Frustrated by the red tape and unable to get any assurances they would eventually succeed in getting the required permit, the Wyatts are rejecting offers of donations for the fight to get the permit and the are closing the course permanently.

“I’ve met a lot of nice people, you know?” Roger Wyatt said. “I just hate to see it end.”

