American Heart Association hosts Heart of Louisville Heart Ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Heart of Louisville Heart Ball returned in person this year at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Saturday.

Hosted by the American Heart Association (AHA), the event featured a reception, dinner, live entertainment, and a silent and live auction.

The AHA recognized two individuals who have made a significant impact in the community, including Dr. Sarah Moyer, the Director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health. Moyer was presented with the “Live Fierce. Stand for All.” Award, in honor of creating meaningful change and positively impacting equitable health throughout the state, the release said.

An award was also presented to the top fundraiser of the 2022 Leaders for Life class. Leaders for Life is comprised of local changemakers dedicated to making last impact on community health. This year’s class was the top class in the entire nation, the release said.

“Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds we need to ensure our work continues,” Ashley Sokoler, Executive Director of the AHA in Louisville said. “We hope that our efforts will not only highlight the work of the American Heart Association, but also shed light on the health inequities throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana.”

The money raised by the Heart of Louisville campaign will fund the mission of the AHA to create longer, healthier lives.

