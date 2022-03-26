Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold and clear for the rest of the weekend

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Jessica Dobson's latest forecast
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Frigid temperatures to start off Sunday morning
  • Monday stays cool with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening
  • Our next systems brings warm temperatures and a round of showers and storms by mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frigid start to the day, another day with cool temperatures is on the way as highs warm to near 50 degrees.

Clear skies will allow for abundant sunshine throughout your Sunday, although it won’t help budge temperatures very much. Clear skies tonight as frigid temperatures settle back in.

Most areas will see temperatures fall well below freezing into the middle and upper 20s.

We begin the work week on a sunny and cool notes for Monday. Highs will warm into the low 50s with clouds quickly increasing tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Clouds continue to thicken Monday night with lows falling into the 30s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

