Iroquois Library invites community to free tree and plant giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Iroquois Library invited the community to gather for a free tree and plant giveaway on Saturday.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 601 West Woodlawn Avenue.

The Flourish Project, a youth-motivated event, gave away plants and native trees to help better diversify South Louisville, the release said.

The organizers of the event consist of six high schoolers that are part of the Environmental Justice and Deep Ecology Internship at the Earth and Spirit Center. The group shares a collective passion for conservation, preservation, and interactions between people and the environment.

The trees provided by Trees Louisville are small one-gallon trees, meant to fit residential yards or privately owned land, the release said.

