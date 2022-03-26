Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville high school students get a realistic lesson on drunk driving

Many students were emotional while watching the performance.
Many students were emotional while watching the performance.(WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Assumption High School got a look at the effects of drunk driving through a simulation on Friday.

Louisville first responders and students from AHS acted out a situation of a fatal crash caused by drunk driving. Meg Ralston was the actress who was played the victim during the simulation.

“Laying there not being able to help or hearing all the banging against the door really brought me to reality of what it would be like,” she said.

For Theresa Martinez, the simulation was once a reality when her daughter Ashley Martinez was killed by a drunk driver on April 29, 2012. She described her daughter as outgoing and bubbly.

For the past 10 years, Martinez has turned her pain into a lesson for students by volunteering for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and sharing Ashley’s story. She wants to spread awareness and remind students that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable.

“You can call Uber, you can use designated a drivers,” she said. “Don’t ever fear that you can’t call your parents, grandparents, or loved ones to come and get you,” she advised.

Ralston said hearing Ashley’s story made an impact, but seeing it drove the message home even harder.

“I walk away understanding one- what victims’ families go through whenever they do have someone who got hit by a drunk driver,” she said. “And also, be more strict and hard on other people who are like ‘oh I only had like one drink.’ No, you are going to be driving under the influence, have a sober driver.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.
Huge fight at Ballard involved at least one parent
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted...
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
Valley Station couple gives up fight to keep disc golf course open

Latest News

Racing Louisville soccer player Taylor Otto, Quest Nutrition give $25,000 donation to Dare to Care Food Bank
Iroquois Library invited the community to gather for a free tree and plant giveaway on Saturday.
Iroquois Library invites community to free tree and plant giveaway
77-year-old retiree rejoins the workforce.
77-year-old retiree hits the workforce again
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy to start the weekend