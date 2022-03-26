Louisville high school students get a realistic lesson on drunk driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Assumption High School got a look at the effects of drunk driving through a simulation on Friday.

Louisville first responders and students from AHS acted out a situation of a fatal crash caused by drunk driving. Meg Ralston was the actress who was played the victim during the simulation.

“Laying there not being able to help or hearing all the banging against the door really brought me to reality of what it would be like,” she said.

For Theresa Martinez, the simulation was once a reality when her daughter Ashley Martinez was killed by a drunk driver on April 29, 2012. She described her daughter as outgoing and bubbly.

For the past 10 years, Martinez has turned her pain into a lesson for students by volunteering for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and sharing Ashley’s story. She wants to spread awareness and remind students that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable.

“You can call Uber, you can use designated a drivers,” she said. “Don’t ever fear that you can’t call your parents, grandparents, or loved ones to come and get you,” she advised.

Ralston said hearing Ashley’s story made an impact, but seeing it drove the message home even harder.

“I walk away understanding one- what victims’ families go through whenever they do have someone who got hit by a drunk driver,” she said. “And also, be more strict and hard on other people who are like ‘oh I only had like one drink.’ No, you are going to be driving under the influence, have a sober driver.”

