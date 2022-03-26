Police seize more than $10 million of marijuana headed to Bardstown, Ky.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on Wednesday worth more than $10 million.

On March 23, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force worked with the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West Branch, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop a shipment of more than 4,200 pounds of marijuana headed to Bardstown.

A post from the sheriff’s office on social media shows pictures of the boxes seized by officials, which police said was being shipped from Canada into Kentucky.

Police said arrests are expected following investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force at (270) 769-0694.

