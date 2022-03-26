Contact Troubleshooters
Racing Louisville soccer player Taylor Otto, Quest Nutrition give $25,000 donation to Dare to Care Food Bank

(CONNOR CUNNINGHAM | Connor Cunningham)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC soccer player Taylor Otto partnered with Quest Nutrition to give a $25,000 donation to Dare to Care Food Bank on Saturday.

Otto presented Dare to Care Food Bank with a $25,000 oversized check during Louisville City’s halftime show at Lynn Family Stadium during the game.

The donation is sponsored by Quest Nutrition, which Otto is a brand representative, the release said.

Otto, who plays as a midfielder, is passionate about supporting the local Louisville community and is excited to partner with Quest® Nutrition to support Dare to Care’s mission, the release said.

To learn more about Dare to Care, click or tap here.

