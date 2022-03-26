Time running out for Ky. medical marijuana, sports betting bills to pass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s coming down to the wire for two Kentucky bills sitting in the Senate: one that would legalize medical marijuana and another that would legalize sports betting.

House Bill 136 would make medical marijuana grown in Kentucky and prescribed by Kentucky physicians to sick patients legal if passed.

“It doesn’t solve all the world’s problems, but it solves some people’s problems,” Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville), a co-sponsor of the bill said. “And if it helps some people, why would we stand in the way of that?”

HB 136 passed the House, however, in order for it to be sent to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk to sign and become law, the Senate needs to act quickly or the bill could die.

Republicans have supermajority in both chambers, but the issue has divided GOP leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Robert Stivers is “whipping the vote,” or getting a head count from members before deciding whether HB 136 should go up for a vote.

Nemes is confident if the bill is read on the Senate floor, it will pass, but there could be a problem getting it there. Stivers has previously been critical of legalizing medical marijuana.

House Bill 606, which would legalize sports betting in Kentucky, also passed the House; Stivers is whipping the vote on that bill too.

“Medical marijuana doesn’t bring any money into Kentucky, we don’t tax it, we don’t want to tax it, it’s a medication,” Nemes said. “We don’t want to make money off the backs of sick people. Sports betting, on the other hand, is a revenue generator for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

In addition, Nemes said legalizing sports betting would give Kentuckians additional freedoms.

“Should government make it illegal for someone to put $5 on the Red Sox?” Nemes said. “I think not. We have a lot more serious issues to address than whether someone is putting money on a baseball game.”

There is less than a week left until the end of the 2022 legislative session, and Nemes hopes the Senate acts soon.

“The official count of the vote is with the senator who is in charge of whipping the vote,” Nemes said. “I’m hoping he has the majority, but if not, that’s what they’ll go by.”

