UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found

LEDBETTER, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amber Alert for an 8-year-old girl believed to have been abducted on Friday has been canceled.

Raelynn Cowen, from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old Corey Cowen after he assaulted Raelynn’s grandparent.

Kentucky State Police canceled the alert around 10 p.m. EDT on Friday night, saying both the victim and suspect were located.

Officials did not provide any additional information.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.