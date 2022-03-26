Contact Troubleshooters
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks

IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days for taxpayers who filed electronically and select direct deposit, but the agency reports some refunds may take longer.

Different factors can affect the timing of a refund after the IRS receives a return. According to the IRS, a manual review may be necessary when a return has errors, is incomplete, or is affected by identity theft or fraud.

Certain returns can also take longer to process, including when a return needs a correction to the Child Tax Credit or Recovery Rebate Credit amount or other items that need to be checked. The IRS said these processes could take up to 14 weeks.

The fastest way to get a tax refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit. The agency said taxpayers who don’t have a bank account could find out more about opening an account here

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a specific date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills. Some returns may require additional review and may take longer.

Also, the agency said taxpayers should remember to consider the time it takes for a financial institution to post the refund to an account or to receive it by mail.

To check the status of a refund, taxpayers should use the “Where’s My Refund?” online option. Information for the most current tax year filed is generally available within 24 hours after the IRS said it acknowledges receipt of a taxpayer’s e-filed return. If they filed a paper return, taxpayers should allow four weeks before checking the status.

The IRS said it would contact taxpayers by mail if more information is needed to process a return.

Before filing a return, taxpayers should check online for the latest information and tools available for filing a return.

