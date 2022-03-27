Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished has collapsed, killing a construction worker.
A second person was transported to an area hospital.
Construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement that a portion of the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed.
Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told the station that the collapse caused a construction worker who was in a construction vehicle to fall over the side of the garage.
His body was found under a pile of rubble.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.