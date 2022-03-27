Louisville airports sees long lines despite inflation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport saw long lines and sparse parking Saturday. The crowd came despite inflation in Louisville.

Chriswell Davis said he is an avid traveler who was shocked to see how long the lines were in Louisville. He said he was coming from New York.

”I mean I’m not wealthy, but I am still going about my life,” Davis said. “I am still driving my car and still flying.”

The Kelly family was also making their way to New York City. Bethany Kelly said they had been planning their family vacation to New York for two years now due to the pandemic. She said they paid for the trip through saved up credit points, and that she thinks inflation will affect their summer travel plans.

”This is a big hurrah for us, but we probably are going to cut back some,” Bethany Kelly said. “It is going to be more expensive, just the eating, attractions, and all that. But we are excited just to get out and do it.”

AAA said as borders open and COVID restrictions are dropped, people are prioritizing travel. Their March survey found 52 percent of Americans plan to take a summer vacation. Of those, 42 percent said gas prices would not change their travel plans.

”There is that pent-up demand,” Jim Garrity, Spokesperson for AAA said. “You could theoretically get to more than pre-pandemic levels because people are saying to themselves, ‘I need a vacation.’ What our travel advisors at triple AAA are hearing is people want to prioritize taking trips, seeing people, getting those experiences again.”

Davis said he could see that pent-up demand once he stepped off the plane due to the long lines. He said he sat next to a man who was heading to Florida to see his mother who he hadn’t visited in two years.

”A lot of these people will be happy just to get on a plane,” Davis said. “People just want to get out of the house.”

Garrity said as the weather gets warmer, gas prices will increase due to summer blend gasoline on top of crude oil prices.

“The factors are in pace for gas prices to continue to rise. How far they will go, when exactly, remains to be seen,” Garrity said. “Make sure you have that household budget written out, put that line item for gasoline, and make sure that there is enough money in there before planning any future trips.”

Garrity said one of the best ways you can save on gas is by avoiding speeding.

“Every five miles over 50 that you are driving- you are burning gasoline way less efficiently,” Garrity said. “You are putting people in harms way and spending more money, for what? To get to your destination a couple minutes early? Its just not worth it.”

For more travel tips this season, visit the AAA East Central website and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport page.

