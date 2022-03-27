Contact Troubleshooters
Newberry man arrested for sexual misconduct with a child

NEWBERRY RAPE ARREST
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after being accused of raping a child on multiple occasions.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 40-year-old Justin Krumwiede was arrested after an 11-year-old told a doctor he had sexually assaulted her.

The child and family then reported it to the police.

Krumwiede had stayed with the victim’s family and raped the child on two separate occasions in Alachua County.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of sexual battery with a child under the age of 12.

