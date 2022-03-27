Contact Troubleshooters
Providence beats Central Noble 62-49 to win 2A State Championship

By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WAVE) - Casey Kaelin had 21 points and five rebounds as Providence used a 24-9 blitz in the first quarter to knock off Central Noble on Saturday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to claim the 2A Boys State Championship.

“Our coaches gave us a great defensive game plan and we just have such great communication and team chemistry that we just stuck to it and played hard, played tough and do what we always do and got the job done,” Kaelin said. He is the starting shortstop on the Pioneers baseball team. They won the 2A State Championship last June at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

It was the eighth state championship for Providence .

Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller is a Providence grad.

“I’m just so grateful and blessed to be a part of this awesome community that we have and to get to do this with boys, that they’ve been about each other from the start, from day one when we came in here three years ago as a coaching staff, and they played for each other, they love each other and we sure love them, love my coaching staff as well, and our whole community, good job Providence, way to be here, we love you,” Miller said.

Providence finishes the season 21-6. Central Noble finishes 28-3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

