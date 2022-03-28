Contact Troubleshooters
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate

Joseph Payton
Joseph Payton(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man who they say recently escaped from a Southern Kentucky jail.

In a news release, Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said dispatch received a call Sunday night just before 8:30 reporting a prisoner from Clinton County was missing from the Wayne County Detention Center in Monticello.

We are told Joseph Payton from Albany is the person officials are searching for. Payton had pleaded guilty last August to drug trafficking charges. His criminal record dates back to 1994.

When police arrived at the detention center, the team there could not tell them how long Payton had been gone. Inmate logs showed he was still there earlier in the day when medicine was given out, but video footage showed he had not been in his bunk area since Friday.

During their investigation, officers discovered Payton had left the recreation area Friday afternoon. Jailer Ronnie Ellis said for certain hours the inmates are free to go to the rec area and he believes Payton used a weight bench and possibly a shirt or a towel to get over the razor-wire fence.

Ellis did not want to talk on camera, but he says he is still looking into how and why all of this happened. He says he cannot be there 24/7.

“Inmates are supposed to be accounted for, on a regular time basis,” Sheriff Catron said. “We are not sure how that happened. Of course, it will be looked into, no doubt.”

Authorities in Payton’s home county and Kentucky State Police have been notified to be on the lookout for him and he has been entered into the national database as an escapee.

The jailer said Payton was never a troubled inmate but, right before this, he had gotten a call from his wife indicating their relationship was over. The jailer says police have checked with her and she said she has not seen him.

We do not know his original charges, but deputies plan to take out an arrest warrant for the escape on Monday.

On Monday morning, a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was stolen from a lot about a mile away from the detention center Payton escaped from. Deputies believe the truck may have been stolen by Payton.

“That was reported around 4:50 p.m. Friday afternoon,” Sheriff Catron said. “We are kind of assuming this inmate stole that pickup truck.”

The truck is a white 2001 Dodge Ram with a broken windshield.

If you see Payton or the truck, you are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Monticello Police Department, or any law enforcement agency.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Clinton County man has escape from the Wayne County Detention Center. On...

Posted by Wayne County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 28, 2022
