Blue Lick Road closure begins Saturday as part of widening project

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in the Okolona neighborhood are advised of an upcoming road closure as part of an ongoing widening project.

A section of Blue Lick Road from Preston Highway to South Park Road will be closed from 7 a.m. on April 2 to 7 p.m. on April 10, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed.

The closure will allow crews to begin relocating utilities as part of a road-widening project. Contractors will also construct a temporary road surface in one part of the construction zone.

Drivers will have access to homes and businesses, KYTC said, but the roadway will be blocked at Fishpool Creek between Foreman and Altair Lanes.

KYTC said drivers will need to detour from KY 61 to South Park Road and vice versa.

The duration of the closure may be extended due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

