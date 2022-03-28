Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Bullitt County honors beloved bus driver who died unexpectedly

Sagester died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 43 years old and a father of four.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bus 1326 is parked in front of Roby Elementary and adorned with flowers in memory of Bob Sageser, a bus driver for Bullitt County Schools.

Sageser died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 43 years old and a father of four.

David Phelps, the Director of Transportation, said he was known as “Mr. Bob” by the kids. He drove for Bullitt County Public Schools since 2013.

The memorial at his bus included flowers and a Minion, representing his love for overalls.

Sageser was described as “larger than life” literally and figuratively. Phelps said he was more than six feet tall and had a heart of gold.

“Bob had fun with the kids, he really did,” Phelps said. “And I don’t mean just at school. If he was in the barber shop, kids would be up talking to him. It’s just the personality he had.”

The school is now working to help students who are struggling with the loss. A principal and a counselor rode his bus on Monday morning to offer support.

“We don’t remember when we lost a driver who was actively driving,” he said. “Maybe ever, at least in the last 15 or 20 years.”

Phelps is now finding ways to cover Bob’s routes, but says his smile and personality can never be replaced.

“It’s going to leave a really big hole,” Phelps said. “As big as he was, the hole is going to be bigger.”

Funeral services are listed on his obituary.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year
Joseph Payton
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Latest News

VIDEO: Funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored on 5th anniversary
Sagester died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 43 years old and a father of four.
Bullitt County honors beloved bus driver who died unexpectedly
Displays are going up ahead of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which begins Sunday,...
Kosair Charities hosts events and training throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month
Central High School robotics teams
Central High School robotics team heads to Knoxville for second national competition