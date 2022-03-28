Bullitt County honors beloved bus driver who died unexpectedly

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bus 1326 is parked in front of Roby Elementary and adorned with flowers in memory of Bob Sageser, a bus driver for Bullitt County Schools.

Sageser died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 43 years old and a father of four.

David Phelps, the Director of Transportation, said he was known as “Mr. Bob” by the kids. He drove for Bullitt County Public Schools since 2013.

The memorial at his bus included flowers and a Minion, representing his love for overalls.

Sageser was described as “larger than life” literally and figuratively. Phelps said he was more than six feet tall and had a heart of gold.

“Bob had fun with the kids, he really did,” Phelps said. “And I don’t mean just at school. If he was in the barber shop, kids would be up talking to him. It’s just the personality he had.”

The school is now working to help students who are struggling with the loss. A principal and a counselor rode his bus on Monday morning to offer support.

“We don’t remember when we lost a driver who was actively driving,” he said. “Maybe ever, at least in the last 15 or 20 years.”

Phelps is now finding ways to cover Bob’s routes, but says his smile and personality can never be replaced.

“It’s going to leave a really big hole,” Phelps said. “As big as he was, the hole is going to be bigger.”

Funeral services are listed on his obituary.

