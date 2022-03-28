Central High School robotics team heads to Knoxville for second national competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Central High School’s robotics team is headed to Knoxville to compete in their second national robotics competition. They are the only JCPS school invited to the national competition.

WAVE News photographers visited the school on Monday where team members were preparing for the big competition.

“Based on what we’ve seen before, I definitely know there’s going to be a lot of tough competition,” Chief Engineer Aiden Roe said. “But I think our robot does the task and I think it does it well; so I think we can get fairly high in the qualifications and go into alliance round.”

The team is dedicating its robot to Ty Scroggins, the former Central High football coach who died from a COVID-19 related illness last year.

To see the team and the robot they’ve built, click here. People can watch the national competition on the FIRST ROBOTICS YouTube Channel.

