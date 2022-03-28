Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Clarksville sewer project begins with extended road closures

The Town of Clarksville began a major sewer project that will affect roadways in the south and...
The Town of Clarksville began a major sewer project that will affect roadways in the south and central parts of town for several months.(KFVS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville began a major sewer project that will affect roadways in the south and central parts of town for several months.

Clarksville’s Wastewater Department is preparing to take a nearly 20-year-old sanitary sewer pump station out of operation at Lewis and Clark Parkway and replace it with a gravity system that would be easier to maintain, according to a release.

On Monday, in preparation of the pump system elimination, a large portion of Lincoln Drive has been closed to through traffic.

The Town of Clarksville said the road will remain closed through September 14 as the project is completed.

The project is expected to include several phases, with each phase including new road closures. The Town of Clarksville has released a project guide online to inform residents on the estimated timeline for each phase.

Residents near Lincoln Drive will be mailed a copy of the guide. An online version of the project guide can be found on the Town of Clarksville’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Clark County man arrested for possession of child pornography.
Clark County man arrested, charged for possession of child pornography
"Sleigh, Sleigh, Sleigh All Day"
Olympian, JCPS graduate releases children’s book
The numbers for 2021 fatalities reflect only a slight improvement in horse safety.
Nearly 400 thoroughbreds suffered fatal injuries while racing in 2021
Louisville native, Olympian releases children’s book
Louisville native, Olympian releases children’s book
VIDEO: Funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored on 5th anniversary