Clarksville sewer project begins with extended road closures

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville began a major sewer project that will affect roadways in the south and central parts of town for several months.

Clarksville’s Wastewater Department is preparing to take a nearly 20-year-old sanitary sewer pump station out of operation at Lewis and Clark Parkway and replace it with a gravity system that would be easier to maintain, according to a release.

On Monday, in preparation of the pump system elimination, a large portion of Lincoln Drive has been closed to through traffic.

The Town of Clarksville said the road will remain closed through September 14 as the project is completed.

The project is expected to include several phases, with each phase including new road closures. The Town of Clarksville has released a project guide online to inform residents on the estimated timeline for each phase.

Residents near Lincoln Drive will be mailed a copy of the guide. An online version of the project guide can be found on the Town of Clarksville’s website.

