Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored on 5th anniversary

By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marks five years since fallen Louisville Metro police officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty.

Four years ago, on March 29, 2017, Rodman was responding to a call of shots fired, which led to a pursuit of a suspect. During the chase, the suspect crashed into Rodman’s cruiser, igniting a fire. Rodman was rushed to the hospital and later died.

A grave side memorial service will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

The procession is expected to begin at 8:45 am. LMPD will livestream the service to Facebook, Ruoff said.

