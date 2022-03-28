Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly, quiet start to the week

Here's your Monday forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS: WEDNESDAY (3/30/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RECORD WARMTH: Forecast high of 80° Wednesday; will get close to the current record of 83°
  • STRONG WIND GUSTS: Speeds increase by sunrise Wednesday with gusts into the day/night of 45-55 mph
  • SEVERE THREAT: Mainly Wednesday night; line of strong/severe thunderstorms is possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see upper-level clouds streaming in as the afternoon wears on. Highs today top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds hold tonight and limit lows to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of sprinkles or a few spotty showers. Temperatures climb gradually through the day as a warm front pushes toward the region.

As the warm front continues to make its way through the area, the southerly wind will ramp up as temperatures rise for many towards sunrise on Wednesday.

The near-record warmth in Wednesday’s forecast comes strong wind throughout the day. A period of strong thunderstorms is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for this event due to the impacts to travel and property that are expected

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday March 28th, 2022

Most Read

Many students were emotional while watching the performance.
Louisville high school students get a realistic lesson on drunk driving
Louisville’s Airport sees long lines despite inflation
Louisville airports sees long lines despite inflation
Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.
Huge fight at Ballard involved at least one parent
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

Here's your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday March 28th, 2022
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/28
Five tornadoes touched down near Louisville on Friday night, according to the National Weather...
Here’s why some Louisville Metro residents didn’t hear Friday’s tornado sirens
Five tornadoes touched down near Louisville on Friday night, according to the National Weather...
Here’s why some Louisville Metro residents didn’t hear Friday’s tornado sirens