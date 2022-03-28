FORECAST: Chilly, quiet start to the week

ALERT DAYS: WEDNESDAY (3/30/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RECORD WARMTH: Forecast high of 80° Wednesday; will get close to the current record of 83°

STRONG WIND GUSTS: Speeds increase by sunrise Wednesday with gusts into the day/night of 45-55 mph

SEVERE THREAT: Mainly Wednesday night; line of strong/severe thunderstorms is possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see upper-level clouds streaming in as the afternoon wears on. Highs today top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds hold tonight and limit lows to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of sprinkles or a few spotty showers. Temperatures climb gradually through the day as a warm front pushes toward the region.

As the warm front continues to make its way through the area, the southerly wind will ramp up as temperatures rise for many towards sunrise on Wednesday.

The near-record warmth in Wednesday’s forecast comes strong wind throughout the day. A period of strong thunderstorms is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for this event due to the impacts to travel and property that are expected

