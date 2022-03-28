Indiana woman killed in Jackson Co. crash on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a crash on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana on Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers with ISP began investigating the crash on I-65 South shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Early investigation revealed 35-year-old Erika J. Jimenez, from Indianapolis, was driving south on I-65 just north of the Seymour exit.

ISP said Jimenez’s vehicle stalled and stopped in the right driving lane of I-65 South.

As she left her vehicle and stood near it, the vehicle was hit by a box truck heading south. Jimenez was hit in the crash and died at the scene, according to the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the crash.

ISP said Jimenez’s family has been notified. Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

