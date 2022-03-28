Contact Troubleshooters
KCTCS board votes to raise tuition for upcoming academic year

(KAIT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents met over the weekend and discussed several proposals.

The board voted to raise tuition by $3 per credit hour for the 2022-23 academic year, bringing the rate to $182 for in-state students, $364 for students living in counties contiguous to Kentucky and $637 for other out-of-state students.

They also discussed plans for recurring raises for staff, and a new four-year strategic plan that focuses on three goals to increase learner success, increase employment success, and increase organization success.

The board will vote on which proposals to move forward with at its next meeting in June.

