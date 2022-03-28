KCTCS board votes to raise tuition for upcoming academic year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents met over the weekend and discussed several proposals.

The board voted to raise tuition by $3 per credit hour for the 2022-23 academic year, bringing the rate to $182 for in-state students, $364 for students living in counties contiguous to Kentucky and $637 for other out-of-state students.

They also discussed plans for recurring raises for staff, and a new four-year strategic plan that focuses on three goals to increase learner success, increase employment success, and increase organization success.

The board will vote on which proposals to move forward with at its next meeting in June.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.