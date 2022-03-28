Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Kentucky AG says he’s keeping options open for 2023 election

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he’s keeping his options open for Kentucky’s elections next year.

His comments Sunday on WKYT-TV’s Kentucky Newsmakers program add more suspense to the evolving GOP competition to pick a challenger to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron didn’t rule out a run for governor, but said he is looking at “everything that’s on the table.” The revelation has the potential to further scramble the field of announced and potential candidates jockeying for support from GOP voters and donors.

Cameron was elected as Kentucky’s first Black attorney general in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

House Bill 9 would create a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, give small school...
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
House Bill 9 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district