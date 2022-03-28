Kentucky charter school bill moves to Senate floor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A controversial charter school bill has been approved by an education committee in the Senate, passing Monday afternoon with an 8-3 vote; House Bill 9 will now be debated on the Senate floor.

The bill would create a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, give small school districts the final say on applications, and require charter schools to establish as a pilot project in Louisville and Northern Kentucky.

The group Kentucky 120 United AFT, an education advocacy group, has filed a complaint against Rep. Kim Banta (R-District 63), alleging she has ties to the company developing the charter school project in Northern Kentucky. The group is demanding an investigation into possible violations of Kentucky Constitution Section 57, which prohibits legislators from voting on issues where they have a personal or private interest.

Dr. Marty Pollio, the superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools, released a statement expressing disappointment in the bill moving forward.

“It is unfortunate some legislators feel the need to attack Jefferson County Public Schools and some of the hardest working educators in Kentucky,” Pollio said. “This is another example of unconstitutional legislation taking aim at Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS already offers choices to families and plans to offer more choices to all families through our School Choice proposal. The only thing the charter school funding bill will do is take public tax money away from JCPS schools and give it to out-of-state corporations.”

For lawmakers to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s likely veto of the bill, it would need to pass the Senate by Wednesday before this year’s legislative session ends.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.