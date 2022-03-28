Kosair Charities hosts events and training throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and recent studies show Kentucky ranks top in the country when it comes to child abuse.

According to the latest federal Child Maltreatment Report, Kentucky has the fifth highest rate in the nation of child abuse and neglect. In 2019, Kentucky ranked first.

However, recent numbers may be skewed because of less reporting of abuse during the pandemic.

The Face It Movement, founded and funded by Kosair Charities in Louisville will be hosting a series of events and trainings in April.

“Whether you are a parent, grandparent, or a concerned neighbor or just a good neighbor at large, you can be part of the face that ends child abuse,” Kosair Charities Board of Directors Chairman Ken Reiss said.

For more information about the schedule of events for the remainder of this next month and next, click or tap here.

