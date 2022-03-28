Contact Troubleshooters
Kosair Charities hosts events and training throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month

Displays are going up ahead of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which begins Sunday,...
Displays are going up ahead of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which begins Sunday, April 1.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and recent studies show Kentucky ranks top in the country when it comes to child abuse.

According to the latest federal Child Maltreatment Report, Kentucky has the fifth highest rate in the nation of child abuse and neglect. In 2019, Kentucky ranked first.

However, recent numbers may be skewed because of less reporting of abuse during the pandemic.

The Face It Movement, founded and funded by Kosair Charities in Louisville will be hosting a series of events and trainings in April.

“Whether you are a parent, grandparent, or a concerned neighbor or just a good neighbor at large, you can be part of the face that ends child abuse,” Kosair Charities Board of Directors Chairman Ken Reiss said.

For more information about the schedule of events for the remainder of this next month and next, click or tap here.

