LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson county coroner released the identity of the LMDC inmate who died on Monday.

The deputy coroner said the official cause of death for 50-year-old Barry Williams Sr. is pending. Officials said no foul play is suspected.

This is the fifth inmate death this year.

According to a release, the Williams was found unresponsive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

LMDC officials said Williams has been in custody since May 31, 2020 on several charges, including assault, terroristic threatening and burglary. He had been convicted in February of domestic violence assault, burglary, and being a persistent felony offender, receiving a sentence of 24 years in state prison.

Corrections officials said he was being held at LMDC while awaiting post-trial motions.

The death is under investigation by the LMDC Public Integrity Unit. The LMDC Professional Standards Unit will also conduct a review of the case.

