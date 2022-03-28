Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian drops out of race for reelection

Accusing her Republican peers of trying to make the Jefferson County Caucus an “all-male club,” she pointed to the new GOP-drawn district maps eliminating her h
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Calling an end to a tenure in the Kentucky House that began in 1994, Democratic House incumbent Mary Lou Marzian is not leaving elected office quietly.

“Because it is an ultra-extreme right wing attack on every female in the house and every female in the commonwealth,” Marzian said, “I am withdrawing my name from the 2022 election.”

Accusing her Republican peers of trying to make the Jefferson County Caucus an “all-male club,” she pointed to the new GOP-drawn district maps eliminating her home district 34. This would have forced her to run against another incumbent Democrat, Josie Raymond.

“Shame on all of you Republicans for disgracing the legislature,” Marzian said. “Shame on you for castigating Louisville’s voice in Frankfort. And shame on you for hurting Kentucky, Kentucky’s women and children.”

In response, Republican Representative Jerry Miller, who took a leadership role in redistricting, accused Marzian of “living in the past.”

“We have a record number of women, both Democrats and Republicans in the house today,” Miller said. “Four Republican members had to face each other in two districts. Three were men and one was a woman.”

District 29 Representative, Republican Kevin Bratcher, was also critical of Marzian’s comments.

“That remark is absurd,” Bratcher said. “Nothing she said is true and she knows it. Mary Lou will say any crazy thing to further her far-left radical agenda.”

The Republican-drawn maps are being challenged in court.

Marzian said if she gets a favorable ruling, she could get back in the race. Otherwise, she will follow long-time District 44 representative Joni Jenkins, who is retiring.

The first female House Minority leader also would have had to run for re-election against a Democratic incumbent.

“When you look at those who had the courage and the guts to stand on the House floor and to fight back, and to see them being treated this way,” Jenkins said, “some of them aren’t coming back because of that, because of redistricting. I think voters should be very aware of that.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

