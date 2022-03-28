Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville students ask for change ahead of National Youth Violence Prevention Week

National Youth Violence Prevention Week runs from March 28 through April 2.
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of students and young adults in Louisville are hoping to shed light on the violence they have been exposed to every day as National Youth Violence Prevention begins.

National Youth Violence Prevention Week runs from March 28 through April 2.

Louisville’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods Youth Implementation team is made up of people ages 14 to 24. Together they aim to raise youth voices and highlight strategies that would stop the violence.

Solyana Mesfin is on the team. She is a West End resident, where she said she is exposed to gun violence on a regular basis.

“I’ve lost some family members as well to gun violence, and friends as well,” Mesfin said. “It’s not something that’s unique, I have many community members. It’s a daily struggle for them. It’s kind of the life that we live. It’s unfortunate that it’s so normalized.”

In order to make a difference, one week isn’t enough, and city leaders have to make concrete changes to avoid inevitable violence, she said.

Throughout the week, students can get involved in a variety of ways including:

  • Signing a peace pledge to stand against violence and efforts to create a safer community
  • Registering for the Networking Night on March 29
  • Registering for the One Love Ambassador Institute, held on April 2
  • Engaging in acts of kindness
  • Learning lessons centered around conflict resolution
  • Holding compliment days where students will say, give, praise and reassurance to peers
  • Learning about the three steps to violence prevention – look for warning signs, act immediately to prevent a violent incident, saying something to a trusted adult

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMDC inmate dies in custody; fifth inmate death of the year
Joseph Payton
Authorities searching for escaped Kentucky inmate
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Latest News

A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Craig MacInnes told WAVE News he was driving home from Smoketown to Germantown Saturday evening...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
The corrections facility said it is increasing security measures to fight “illicit drugs that...
LMDC increasing security measures following inmate death
VIDEO: Funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman
Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored on 5th anniversary