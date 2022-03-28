Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man arrested for attaching Apple Watch to girlfriend’s car, police say

By Chuck Morris and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee have arrested a man after investigators said he attached an Apple Watch to his girlfriend’s car to track her whereabouts.

WSMV obtained a Metro Nashville Police Department arrest affidavit stating Lawrence Welch was charged with attaching an electronic tracking device to his girlfriend’s vehicle. He was arrested Friday.

The affidavit states officers arrived at the Family Safety Center in Nashville after they received a call from security that the boyfriend and the victim, who was trying to get an order of protection, had shown up at the facility that is designed to help victims of domestic and sexual violence, abuse and human trafficking.

The victim told police that the boyfriend had threatened to kill her multiple times and she had come to the Family Safety Center in the past. She said she and Welch used the Life360 app to keep tabs on each other’s whereabouts, but she had deactivated the app before coming to the Family Safety Center in prior visits and had been receiving texts from him demanding to know her whereabouts and telling her to call him.

Police said Welch eventually came to the Family Safety Center, and instead of coming inside, he approached the victim’s car and squatted down beside the front passenger-side tire. When officers inspected the vehicle, they found an Apple Watch, which Welch identified as his, attached to the tire’s spokes.

According to court records, Welch is also facing two domestic assault charges from events that happened in July 2021 that led to an arrest in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Louisville man told WAVE News he was driving through Smoketown Saturday evening when his car...
‘It’s a miracle’: Louisville man not wounded after car shot up in Smoketown
Teenager found shot to death in retirement home parking lot identified by officials
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash on March 25 in Harrison County was wanted...
Double murder suspect shot, killed himself after Harrison Co. police chase
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Authorities say a confrontation between a heavily armed 21-year-old man and his father...
Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says
House Bill 9 would create a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, give small school...
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, March 29, 2022
JCPS said it would do the opposite by giving families a choice to go to school where they live...
Some worry new JCPS School Choice plan would resegregate district
House Bill 9 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Ky. Senate gives final passage to statewide charter school bill